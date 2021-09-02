US Bancorp DE Sells 1,384 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

