Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kathleen Fraher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average is $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,113 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

