Michael R. Dunn Sells 5,000 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $600.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RM. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

