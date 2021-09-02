David E. Simonelli Sells 21,064 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GLDD stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $986.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $16.28.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
