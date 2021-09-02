David E. Simonelli Sells 21,064 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $986.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.75. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 251,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 140,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 62.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

