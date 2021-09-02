Insider Buying: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Insider Buys 51,393 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Aguilar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Richard Aguilar acquired 1,749 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $20,865.57.

Cano Health stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

