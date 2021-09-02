WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.63. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIMI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.