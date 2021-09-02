Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.12, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.

MRNA stock opened at $389.94 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.98 and its 200-day moving average is $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Strs Ohio grew its position in Moderna by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Moderna by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43,931 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Moderna by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

