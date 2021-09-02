Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

ESGD opened at $81.71 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80.

