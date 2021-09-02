Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

XLNX stock opened at $154.47 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

