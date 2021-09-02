Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,167 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.