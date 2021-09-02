Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 53,952 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

