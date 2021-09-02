Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $416.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.46. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $444.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

