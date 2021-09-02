Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $59,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

