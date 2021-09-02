Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research upped their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.