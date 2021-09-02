Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $702,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

