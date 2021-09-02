Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $206.34.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.