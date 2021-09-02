268 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $182.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

