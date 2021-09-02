Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $41,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4,000.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.