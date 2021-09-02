Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $309,410,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $119.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

