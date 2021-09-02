Creative Planning Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.