Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 84.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FTV stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

