Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,739 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.0% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $301.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.17 and its 200 day moving average is $260.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

