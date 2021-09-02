ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.0% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $301.83 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

