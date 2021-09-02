Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after buying an additional 421,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 172,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $783,235. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBT stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

