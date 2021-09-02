Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $936,000 Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in ICON Public by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLR opened at $258.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.53. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $258.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.27.

ICON Public Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

