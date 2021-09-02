Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,708 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 160.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

