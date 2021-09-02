Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 742.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

INOV opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 150.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.