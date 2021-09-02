Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

SPXSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SPXSF stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $122.70 and a 12-month high of $180.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

