Wix.com (WIX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/19/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $350.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $350.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $339.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $350.00 to $282.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/19/2021 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $224.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

