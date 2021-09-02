Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.19

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 9466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Braskem alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Braskem by 6.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Braskem by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.