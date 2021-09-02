Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AMETEK worth $27,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

NYSE:AME opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.90.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

