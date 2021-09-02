Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $157.57

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.57 and last traded at $157.34, with a volume of 18707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 203.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.