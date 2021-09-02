Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 76,333 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $28,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. International Paper has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

