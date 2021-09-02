iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 27,604 shares.The stock last traded at $186.75 and had previously closed at $186.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter valued at about $525,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter valued at about $592,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

