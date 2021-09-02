Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 6.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.51. 19,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 970,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,902 shares of company stock worth $11,067,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

