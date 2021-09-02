BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Up 7.8%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.84. 58,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,175,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $565.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.71.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter worth $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $3,746,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Company Profile (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

