APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Update

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 9,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its position in APA by 1.2% during the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

