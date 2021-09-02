Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 799,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth $191,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aravive alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.08.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.