Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 703,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $401.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

