Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,665 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $30,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.