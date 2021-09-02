Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.95 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after buying an additional 237,054 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.831 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

