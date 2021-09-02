PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of PTC worth $31,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.52.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

