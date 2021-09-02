Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $31.69 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $31,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $157.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

