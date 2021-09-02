Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $32,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK opened at $70.24 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.