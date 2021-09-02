Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,314 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 151.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,837,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DXC Technology by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 895,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,856,000 after purchasing an additional 594,593 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,216. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DXC opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

