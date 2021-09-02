Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler Sells 15,000 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $1,335,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Safehold stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $242,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Safehold by 12.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

