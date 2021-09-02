Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,419 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 327,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

UAL opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

