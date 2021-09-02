GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 130.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $291.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $292.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.