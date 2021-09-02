1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $541,747.50 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $541,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher G. Mccann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $590,121.00.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

