Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director Acquires $389,000.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Director David B. Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $389,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David B. Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, David B. Wells purchased 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, David B. Wells bought 200,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

HIMS stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 495.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $6,946,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 51.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

